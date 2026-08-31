Medical Monday 8/31/26: Otolaryngology with Dr. Robert Scagnelli

Albany ENT & Allergy Dr. Robert Scagnelli

We welcome Dr. Robert Scagnelli of Albany ENT and Allergy Services. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Scagnelli is an otolaryngologist and surgeon with areas of focus including nasal breathing, sleep apnea, sinus problems, and allergy. He is expert in sinus and nasal airway surgery, encompassing more complex frontal sinus procedures.

Dr. Scagnelli received his undergraduate degree from Siena College and earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College. He remained at Albany Medical Center to serve both his internship and residency. He is also a proud member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.