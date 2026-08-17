Medical Monday 8/17/26: Urology with Dr. Lara MacLachlan
We welcome Dr. Lara MacLachlan, Chair of Urology at Albany Medical Center. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.
Call at showtime (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org
Specializing in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery, Dr. MacLachlan cares for women with a wide range of urologic issues, including pelvic organ prolapse, overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, and voiding dysfunction. She also cares for both men and women with urologic concerns caused by neurological conditions, including spinal cord injury, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.
Dr. MacLachlan's team has recently performed a number of firsts for the region:
- Minimally invasive treatment for bladder cancer: https://www.albanymed.org/news/new-bladder-cancer-treatment-available-at-albany-medical-center/
- First in region to offer aquablation therapy for enlarged prostate: https://www.albanymed.org/news/albany-medical-center-first-in-the-region-to-offer-groundbreaking-aquablation-therapy-for-enlarged-prostate/
- Recently implanted the first implantable tibial neurostimulator (Altaviva device) in the Capital Region for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence.