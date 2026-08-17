Medical Monday 8/17/26: Urology with Dr. Lara MacLachlan

We welcome Dr. Lara MacLachlan, Chair of Urology at Albany Medical Center. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.

Albany Med Dr. Lara MacLachlan

Call at showtime (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Specializing in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery, Dr. MacLachlan cares for women with a wide range of urologic issues, including pelvic organ prolapse, overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, and voiding dysfunction. She also cares for both men and women with urologic concerns caused by neurological conditions, including spinal cord injury, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Dr. MacLachlan's team has recently performed a number of firsts for the region:

