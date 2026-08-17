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Vox Pop

Medical Monday 8/17/26: Urology with Dr. Lara MacLachlan

Published August 17, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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We welcome Dr. Lara MacLachlan, Chair of Urology at Albany Medical Center. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.

Dr. Lara MacLachlan
Albany Med
Dr. Lara MacLachlan

Call at showtime (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Specializing in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery, Dr. MacLachlan cares for women with a wide range of urologic issues, including pelvic organ prolapse, overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, and voiding dysfunction. She also cares for both men and women with urologic concerns caused by neurological conditions, including spinal cord injury, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Dr. MacLachlan's team has recently performed a number of firsts for the region:

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Vox Pop Medical Mondayurology
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