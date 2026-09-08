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Vox Pop

WAMC On the Road: Vox Pop Live at the Saratoga Automobile Museum 07/28/26

Published September 8, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT
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Our Summer road trip took host Ray Graf to the Saratoga Automobile Museum for a broadcast recording of Vox Pop’s audience favorite, The Car Show. Ray was joined by our Vox Pop Car Show pit crew: Car Show regular Barber and Fricke Automotive’s Gordon Fricke, former Ford technician and motorcycle enthusiast Don McCabe, and Proctors CEO and Volkswagen collector Philip Morris talked shop about everything on wheels, and answered your questions about everything automotive as part of the live in-person audience.

We also encouraged all of our car enthusiasts in attendance to explore the museum’s one-of-a-kind collection and show off their classic or collectible vehicles they brought with them to the show.

Our setting was the remarkable Saratoga Auto Museum, whose mission is to celebrate the rich history, innovation and cultural impact of the automobile in New York State and beyond. We recorded in the main gallery, surrounded by the museum's Mercedes-Benz 1886-2026 exhibit.

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