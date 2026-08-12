WAMC On The Road at the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market

WAMC On The Road had a great time dropping in at the market on Saturday, June 27, to rally with the vibrant, dynamic market community and broadcast live on WAMC. The WAMC team, including Josh Landes, Madeline Reynolds, Aaron Shellow-Lavine, Sajina Shrestha, Maryam Ahmad, and Sam Dingman, took up residence next to No Fun on River Street, talking with market-goers, vendors, the Troy community, and every dog we could! We had exclusive market gifts, a scavenger hunt, and broadcasted a live special hosted by WAMC’s Josh Landes, from the market itself, from noon to 1 pm.

Marketgoers stopped by the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market on June 27, between 9 am and 2 pm, to tell us what public radio, the farmers market, and this special community means to them.