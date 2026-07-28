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Vox Pop

Antiques with Colin Stair and Lisa Thomas 7/28/26

Published July 28, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Antiques experts Colin Stair and Lisa Thomas join us to answer your questions. Josh Landes hosts.

Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Colin Stair is founder and president of STAIR. A fourth-generation furniture specialist, Colin worked for Sotheby’s in New York and England. He settled in New York and ran Sotheby’s Restoration before opening STAIR in 2001. An innovator and creative business strategist, Colin was an early proponent of online auction technology and has successfully balanced the expectations of a modern marketplace with the charm of a traditional auction house.

Lisa Thomas is director of the Fine Arts Department at STAIR. She joined STAIR in 2013 and holds a BA in Art History from Columbia and a degree in French from the Sorbonne. She began her career at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC where she was the Executive Assistant to the chief curator of the Department of Paintings and Sculpture. Lisa then joined Christie’s, where she would become an Associate Vice President and a Senior Specialist in charge of Contemporary Prints and Multiples, and was also responsible for the appraisal and sales of 20th century European, American and Historical American prints. She has lectured on American and Contemporary Prints and the Contemporary Print market and has been a specialist on Antiques Roadshow.

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Vox Pop antiques
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