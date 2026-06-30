Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 6/30/26

NYS DEC Jeremy Hutst

Courtesy of NY DEC Jordan Youngmann

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is DEC wildlife biologist Jordan Youngmann. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

As the DEC's Game Management Section Head, Jeremy facilitates the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Jeremy has been a wildlife biologist in DEC since 2005 and spent the first 17 years of his career coordinating management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Jordan Youngmann is a wildlife biologist in the DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife Land Management Section. He works on habitat management across New York’s Wildlife Management Areas as well as coordinating grant opportunities for wetland and riparian corridor restoration. Jordan is also working to grow the DEC’s prescribed fire program, using fire as a habitat management tool to benefit wildlife populations across the state.

Jordan completed his B.S. at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in the beautiful Finger Lakes before spending almost a decade in the southeastern US receiving an M.S. at Mississippi State University and a PhD at the University of Georgia. He is thrilled to have returned to his home state of New York and be working to conserve the diverse wildlife of the region.