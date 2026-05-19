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Vox Pop

History with Kathryn Sheehan 5/19/26

Published May 19, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

We welcome back Kathryn Sheehan for another of our regular deep dives into the history of our region. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Or email the show at "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Kathryn Sheehan is the Executive Director of the Hart Cluett Museum and the Rensselaer County & Troy City Historian. A native of Troy, NY, Kathy’s career at the museum began as an intern from the Public History Program at SUNY Albany. She is currently working on a publication titled: “Architecture Worth Saving in Rensselaer County Revisited, 50 years Later.”

Kathryn has lectured on various local history topics including, Uncle Sam the Man & the Legend, the Underground Railroad, Public Health, Woman Suffrage, Agriculture and the changing landscape of the county. Kathy is often seen giving tours through downtown Troy, and Oakwood Cemetery.

Recently, Sheehan has been a location and historic background advisor for HBO’s production, The Gilded Age. She has appeared on national and international shows including CSPAN, the History Channel, Russian and Japanese T V. She has appeared locally on WMHT, CBS6 and WNYT.

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Vox Pop hart cluett museumRensselaer County historian Kathryn Sheehan
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