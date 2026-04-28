© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
Vox Pop

Copyright Forum 4/28/26

Published April 28, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Our panel of experts is back to help you protect your intellectual property. Bill Westwood, Polly Law and Paul Rapp join us to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Paul Rapp is an intellectual property lawyer and writer. he represents musicians, writers, fine artists and businesses involved in the creative economy.

Bill Westwood is one of the country's leading medical illustrators, and a professional member and past-president of the association of medical illustrators.

Polly Law is a past president of the Graphic Artists Guild, an organization focused on the rights of artists. She is a designer, illustrator, and artist whose works are in numerous private collections and is represented by galleries in Rhinebeck, New York along with Provincetown, and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Tags
Vox Pop copyrightintellectual property lawTrademark disputeArtificial Intelligence
Related Content