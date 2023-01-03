Search Query
Rensselaer County historian Kathryn Sheehan
News
New York Gov. Hochul’s swearing in a milestone in fight for gender equality
Dave Lucas
Kathy Hochul's swearing-in as New York's first female elected governor Sunday is being hailed as "a long time coming."
