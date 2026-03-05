Trains and Model Railroads 3/5/26

The Albany Train Show returns to the Polish Community Center on Saturday, March 14. We welcome back train experts Jeff Stedge, Doug Bafaro, John Basile and Jeff English. Whether you want to talk about model railroads or the real thing, we've got you covered! Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. Email: voxpop@wamc.org.

Jeff Stedge is an avid collector of Lionel and other O-gauge trains, particularly American and German trains from the early 20th century. He is also well versed in local railroad history, particularly the New York Central line.

Doug Bafaro also collects Lionel and other O-gauge trains. He has 30 years of collecting and model railroad experience. His knowledge of local railroad history focuses on the Delaware and Hudson lines as well as the New York Central.

John Basile has more than 50 years of collecting experience. He specializes in standard and wide gauge trains from the early 20th century. He’s also well versed in early short line railroads in the Capital District and Adirondacks.

Jeff English has spent his entire life devoted to railroading, both as an amateur historian and professionally in the railroad industry, starting in the 1970s with the Norfolk & Western Railway and finishing with over thirty years in the Rail Bureau at the New York State Department of Transportation. An engineering graduate of RPI, Jeff was involved with the internationally famous model railroad there, now sadly dismantled. He is a one of the founders of the Rutland Railroad Historical Society.