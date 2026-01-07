UFO/UAP research with Dr. Kevin Knuth 1/7/26

We welcome back SUNY physics professor Dr. Kevin Knuth for another of our regular discussions about UFO... or UAP as some now call them. We'll talk about the latest sightings, scientific research and take your calls. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Dr. Kevin Knuth is a Professor of Physics at the University at Albany and the Editor-in-Chief of the journal Entropy. He is a former NASA research scientist having worked at NASA Ames Research Center in the Intelligent Systems Division designing artificial intelligence algorithms for astrophysical data analysis.

In 2022, Dr. Knuth travelled to the west coast of the U.S. to study phenomena behind leaked NAVY UFO sightings. Since then, he's been at the forefront of scientific studies of UAP.

Dr. Knuth's current research interests include the foundations of physics, quantum information, autonomous robotics, the search for and characterization of extrasolar planets, and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). He has published over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and has been invited to give over 100 presentations in 18 countries. He can be seen in Netflix’s Encounters (episode 3) and in National Geographic’s UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (season 2, episode 3).