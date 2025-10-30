Science Forum 10/30/25
Is something in the physical world puzzling you? Our scientific experts are back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org
Joining us today:
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
- Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
- Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.
To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org