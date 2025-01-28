© 2025
Vox Pop

Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 1/28/25

Published January 28, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

Dan Delurey is back to talk about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is the former White House Director of Clean Energy and is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Dan Delurey
Vermont Law School
Dan Delurey

Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean energy companies. He has presented at Congressional hearings, federal and state agency hearings, and White House special events.

Dan has led technology delegations to UN Climate Change Conferences in Copenhagen, Paris and Bonn. He served on the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and was named by DOE as Country Expert on Demand Response for work with the International Energy Agency.

Dan Delurey is considered to be a pioneer in developing content, policy, and programs that combine climate change with new electricity technologies. He was twice selected to participate in the Conference on World Affairs at the University of Colorado where he joined 99 other international experts.

