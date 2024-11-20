© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 11/20/24

Published November 20, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We welcome back travel professional Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) to ask your question. 1-800-348-2551. Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.

A 40+ year veteran of the travel industry, Jean Gagnon is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Tags
Vox Pop holiday travelJean Gagnon
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 10/10/24
    Would you believe it? It's our final gardening show of 2024! The experts are back with last minute tips to get your lawn and garden ready for winter. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 10/8/24
    A longtime listener favorite, Gordon Fricke is back to offer automotive maintenance and repair advice. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy 9/26/24
    Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson join us to discuss recent astronomy news and answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More