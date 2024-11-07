Science Forum 11/7/24
Science is on tap today. Have a swig! Our team of experts to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email "VoxPop@WAMC.org."
Joining us today:
- Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
- Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.