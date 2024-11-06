Election wrap up 11/6/24

It's all over but (in some places) the counting. Here to talk about the results of the big national and regional races are David Lombardo and Ian Pickus. Ray Graf hosts.

David Lombardo is the host of WCNY's Capitol Pressroom. He previously served as Capitol reporter for the Albany Times Union. Lombardo was named to the "Albany 40 Under 40 Rising Stars" list by City & State New York.

Ian Pickus has been in the WAMC newsroom since 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection and the Congressional Corner, among other programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast.