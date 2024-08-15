Science Forum 8/15/24
Do you have a question that a scientist might answer? Our team of experts is back to help! Ray Graf hosts.
Joining us today:
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
- Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskillfor over 20 years
Give us a call at show time, 2pm. 1-800-348-2551. E-mail -VoxPop@wamc.org