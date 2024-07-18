Science Forum 7/18/24
Do you have a science question? Our team of experts returns to try find the answer. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Joining us today:
- Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskillfor over 20 years
- Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.