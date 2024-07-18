© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Science Forum 7/18/24

Published July 18, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Do you have a science question? Our team of experts returns to try find the answer. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Joining us today:

  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskillfor over 20 years
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.
Tags
Vox Pop Sciene ForumbiologychemistryElectrical Engineeringphysics
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy 6/27/24
    Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson join us to discuss recent astronomy news and answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Weather with Reid Kisselback 6/26/24
    Summer is officially underway. We welcome NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback to answer your weather questions. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 6/25/24
    Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Call with your question. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More