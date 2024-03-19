Weather with Reid Kisselback 3/6/24

Courtesy of NewsChannel 13, WNYT Reid Kisselback

On this first day of Spring we welcome NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback to answer your weather questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Reid is the weekday noon meteorologist for WNYT. He joined NewsChannel 13 in July 2019 as the weekend evening meteorologist. Before that, Reid began his broadcasting career as the weekend morning/evening meteorologist/multimedia journalist at WKTV in Utica for a year and eight months. In addition to his responsibilities as a meteorologist, Reid loves to go to area schools and discuss the intricacies of meteorology.

Reid Kisselback is a Capital Region native. He grew up in Cohoes and attended Cohoes High before pursuing his bachelor’s degree at UAlbany in June 2013.