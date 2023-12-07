© 2023
Vox Pop

Tax Planning with Judy Cahee and Dawn Doherty 12/7/23

Published December 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
WAMC

We welcome back Judy Cahee and Dawn Doherty of BST Accounting to help your end of year tax planning. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Judy Cahee focuses on individual, corporation, partnership, not-for-profits and estate and trust taxation. For over 25 years she has helped clients with their tax consulting and compliance needs. The Albany Business Review recognized Judy in their annual Forty Under 40 list in 2012.

Dawn Doherty is a Certified Public Accountant and Tax Partner at BST. She has over 35 years of accounting and tax experience providing tax consultation, planning, compliance, and tax accounting services in addition to tax controversy services to a wide array of privately held, family-owned, and publicly traded business enterprises as well as individuals. Dawn has extensive experience in corporate taxation, including publicly traded and multi-national corporations. Dawn started her career with the Internal Revenue Service, where she nearly 20 years.

Vox Pop tax deductions
