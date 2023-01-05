© 2023
Gov. Healey is sworn in as Massachusetts governor alongside LG Drisoll
Vox Pop

Gardening 1/5/23

Published January 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
What do you do when you get a late guest cancelation? You call the gardening team! They return at 2pm to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Vox Pop gardeningLandis ArboretumFaddegon's NurseryWard’s Nursery
