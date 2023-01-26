© 2023
Vox Pop

Astronomy 1/26/23

Published January 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Image of the Cosmic Cliffs, a region at the edge of a gigantic, gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).This image shows invisible near-infrared wavelengths of light that have been translated into visible-light colors. Webb’s NIRCam was built by a team at the University of Arizona and Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Center.
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
/
WebbTelescope.org
Today we talk astronomy with Dr. Valerie Rapson, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Oneonta. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Valerie Rapson earned her Ph.D. in Astrophysical Sciences and Technology from RIT. Her research focused on the structure and composition of planet-forming disks around nearby young stars. Dr. Rapson spent 5 years developing and teaching astronomy education programs for the Dudley Observatory, and is now an Assistant Professor in the Physics and Astronomy department at SUNY Oneonta.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

