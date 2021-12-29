© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 12/29/21

Published December 29, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
1598 Rosaccio Double Hemisphere Map of the World
Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
1598 Rosaccio Double Hemisphere Map of the World

Today we are talking travel with expert Jean Gagnon! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business currently celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags

Vox PoptravelJean Gagnon
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More