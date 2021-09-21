© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Writers' Forum 9/21/21

Published September 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT
"An Old Scholar sharpening his Quill pen" c. 1650
Public Domain - Wikimedia Commons
/
Netherlands Institute for Art History
Edit of "An Old Scholar sharpening his Quill pen" c. 1650 - by Frans Jansz. van Mieris

We talk about writing and the creative process today with Barbara Chepaitis and Lale Davidson. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead. She'll be telling ghost stories with Whispering Bones this October, and is currently working with some Lithuanian folks on her screenplay, The Amber. She teaches performance and writing at the College of St. Rose.

Lâle Davidson’s novel, Blue Woman Burning, a road-trip in search of family with lashings of the supernatural, will be published this fall by Red Penguin Books. Her short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award and will be re-released soon. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.

Tags

Vox Popcreative writing
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • the_science_forum_collage.png
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 9/16/21
    Today we reconvene the science forum to answer all your scientific questions! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Call with your question. 800-348-2551.
  • polka dot background with gold letters that says Copyright Forum with the Vox Pop logo underneath.
    Vox Pop
    Copyright Forum 9/15/21
    Bill Westwood, Polly Law and Paul Rapp are back to help you protect your intellectual property.
  • An eagle dines on a dead deer
    Vox Pop
    Birds With Rich Guthrie 9/14/21
    He's more popular than the Beatles or Elvis... and possibly even Slim Whitman. He's Richard P. Guthrie and he's here to talk birds with you!
Load More