Writers' Forum 9/21/21

We talk about writing and the creative process today with Barbara Chepaitis and Lale Davidson. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead. She'll be telling ghost stories with Whispering Bones this October, and is currently working with some Lithuanian folks on her screenplay, The Amber. She teaches performance and writing at the College of St. Rose.

Lâle Davidson’s novel, Blue Woman Burning, a road-trip in search of family with lashings of the supernatural, will be published this fall by Red Penguin Books. Her short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award and will be re-released soon. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.