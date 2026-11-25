This Black Friday, November 27th, you can do a little holiday shopping, support local artists, enjoy a good beer, and help fight hunger – all in one place.

The Argyle Brewing Company in Greenwich, New York, is hosting its Black Friday Makers Market, bringing together local artisans and shoppers looking for something a little more distinctive than the usual big-box offerings.

Even better, all entry fees will benefit Comfort Food Community, a nonprofit working to alleviate rural hunger, increase access to nutritious food, and strengthen our regional food system.

To tell us about the market and the difference it can make, we welcome Laura Marx from Comfort Food Community and Argyle Brewing Company owner Chris Castrio.