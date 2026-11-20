The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:



Chris Gibson - a Hannah Arendt Center Senior Fellow and Professor of Political Practice at Bard College. A former NY Congressman, his new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia.”

a Hannah Arendt Center Senior Fellow and Professor of Political Practice at Bard College. A former NY Congressman, his new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia.” Heather Mulligan - CEO of The Business Council of New York State.

CEO of The Business Council of New York State. Aaron Pacitti -Siena University Professor of Economics.

We are also joined by Daalten DeMarsh, Braden King, and Allyson Ricciardi. Who are Economics majors from Siena University's Federal Reserve Challenge team.