The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Fran Berman - Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University. Fran’s new book, Better Tech: Putting People First in Cyberspace.Fatimah Gilliam - an author, lawyer, strategist, public speaker, and entrepreneur. She’s the Founder of the advocacy journalism digital platform America’s Briefing. Her most recent book is: Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You.”Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.Warren Whitlock - a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.

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