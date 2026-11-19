The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Sophia Acquisto - Former NY elementary teacher and now 3rd year PhD student at RPI.Roger Berkowitz - Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Professor of Politics, Philosophy, and Human Rights at Bard College. His new book is, A World We Share: Hannah Arendt and the Power of Friendship in a Broken World.JP Miller - The Empire Report’s founder and publisher.Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.

Listen • 1:35:42