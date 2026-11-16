11/16/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Chris Koetzle (Ketz-lee) - Executive Director of the NY Association of Towns.
- Libby Post - Political Consultant and lobbyist.
- Pushi Prasad is the Arthur Zankel Chair in Management for Liberal Arts at Skidmore College where she teaches International Affairs and Business Management.
- Karin Riedl - Professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and since 2023, she has been President of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley.