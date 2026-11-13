11/13/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Jackie Berry - Lecturer of Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and former Fulbright US Scholar to Egypt.
- Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert.
- Judith Enck - a professor at Bennington College. She is the President of Beyond Plastics and former EPA Regional Administrator. Judith is co-author of the book The Problem with Plastic.
- Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and former editor of 'The Daily Gazette.' She was with that paper for over 40-years before retiring in 2023.