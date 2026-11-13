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The Roundtable

11/13/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published November 13, 2026 at 9:18 AM EST
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:

  • Jackie Berry - Lecturer of Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and former Fulbright US Scholar to Egypt.
  • Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert.
  • Judith Enck - a professor at Bennington College. She is the President of Beyond Plastics and former EPA Regional Administrator. Judith is co-author of the book The Problem with Plastic.
  • Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and former editor of 'The Daily Gazette.' She was with that paper for over 40-years before retiring in 2023.
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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelJackie Berryjudy patricktheresa bourgeoisJudith Enck
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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