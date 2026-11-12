11/12/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:The Reverend Peter Cook - Principal, Faith in the Public Square and Co-Principal of The Religious Nationalisms Project.Allison Kavey is a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY).Catherine Tan is an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.

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