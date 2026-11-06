11/6/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:



Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert .

Public policy and communications expert Judith Enck - a senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College. She is the President of Beyond Plastics and former EPA Regional Administrator. Judith is co-author of the book The Problem with Plastic .

- a senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College. She is the President of Beyond Plastics and former EPA Regional Administrator. Judith is co-author of the book . Aaron Pacitti - Siena University Professor of Economics.

We are also joined by Aislinn McGaughey, Madison McLoughlin, and Christian Benz. Who are Economics majors from Siena University's Federal Reserve Challenge team.