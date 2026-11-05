© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

11/5/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published November 5, 2026 at 9:05 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:

  • The Reverend Peter Cook - Principal, Faith in the Public Square and Co-Principal of The Religious Nationalisms Project.
  • Allison Kavey is a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY).
  • Catherine Tan is an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.
  • Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service.  Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.
Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelReverend Peter CookAllison Kaveycatherine tanDonna Welton
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    11/3/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Jackie Berry - Lecturer of Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and former Fulbright US Scholar to Egypt.JP Miller The Empire Report’s.Robert Pondiscio - Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    11/2/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Libby Post - Political Consultant and lobbyist.Kathy Sheehan - Former Mayor of the City of Albany.Jonathan Becker - Acting President of Bard College; Professor of Political Studies; Executive Director, Center for Civic Engagement & Vice Chancellor of Global Higher Education Alliance for the 2Ist Century.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/30/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Heather Mulligan - CEO of The Business Council of New York State.Aaron Pacitti - Siena University Professor of Economics.Kathy Sheehan - Former Mayor of the City of Albany.We are also joined by Mark D'Angelo, Dylan Pachter, and Rojan Javaheri. Who are Economics majors from Siena University's Federal Reserve Challenge team.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/29/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert. Allison Kavey is a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY).Catherine Tan is an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.