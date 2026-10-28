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The Roundtable

10/28/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:

  • John Faso - Former New York 19th Congressman and NY Assemblyman.
  • March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.
  • Robert Griffin - Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany.

  • Nic Rangel - Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelbob griffinJohn FasoNic RangelMarch Gallagher
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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