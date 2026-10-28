10/28/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- John Faso - Former New York 19th Congressman and NY Assemblyman.
- March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.
- Robert Griffin - Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany.
Nic Rangel - Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York.