10/28/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Chris Gibson - a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia.”Kevin Gaugler - the Assistant Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Professor of Spanish at Marist University. He is the chair of the task force on AI and World Languages for the Modern Language Association.Heather Mulligan - CEO of The Business Council of New York State.Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.

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