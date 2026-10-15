10/15/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert.Judith Enck - a senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College. She is the President of Beyond Plastics and former EPA Regional Administrator. Judith is co-author of the book The Problem with Plastic.March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.

Listen • 1:34:08