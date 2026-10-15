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The Roundtable

10/15/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published October 15, 2026 at 9:27 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: 

  • Allison Kavey - a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY).
  • Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service.  Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.
  • Warren Whitlock - a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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