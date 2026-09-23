The Saratoga Book Festival 2026

The Saratoga Book Festival is an annual community-wide celebration of books in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York. SBF brings writers, book lovers, and even reluctant readers together for thoughtful conversations, fascinating interviews, book talks, readings, workshops, youth program, and more.

The festival runs October 1-4 across various venues in downtown, with many events, authors, and more to do.

Headliners for the 2026 festival include authors Julia Alverez, Chris Bohjalian, Eric Idle, Joan Lunden, and John Searles.

Ellen Beal is co-chair of the event and joins us for a preview this morning.