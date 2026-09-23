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The Roundtable

The Saratoga Book Festival 2026

By Joe Donahue
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT
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The Saratoga Book Festival is an annual community-wide celebration of books in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York. SBF brings writers, book lovers, and even reluctant readers together for thoughtful conversations, fascinating interviews, book talks, readings, workshops, youth program, and more.

The festival runs October 1-4 across various venues in downtown, with many events, authors, and more to do.

Headliners for the 2026 festival include authors Julia Alverez, Chris Bohjalian, Eric Idle, Joan Lunden, and John Searles.

Ellen Beal is co-chair of the event and joins us for a preview this morning.

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The Roundtable saratoga book festivalbooksfestivalfestival of booksSaratoga Springs
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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