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The Roundtable

Sportswriter Peter King's new book 'The Game'

By Joe Donahue
Published October 19, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
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For more than four decades, Peter King has had a front row seat to the biggest stories in professional football. A three-time national sportswriter of the year, King became a must read for NFL fans for his legendary Monday morning quarterback column at Sports Illustrated and his later work at NBC Sports.

Now, in his new book, 'The Game,' King takes us behind the scenes of America's most popular sport, from cross country adventures with John Madden to the rise of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes. King shares unforgettable stories about the personalities, the triumphs, the controversies, and the costs of professional football.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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