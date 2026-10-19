Sportswriter Peter King's new book 'The Game'

For more than four decades, Peter King has had a front row seat to the biggest stories in professional football. A three-time national sportswriter of the year, King became a must read for NFL fans for his legendary Monday morning quarterback column at Sports Illustrated and his later work at NBC Sports.

Now, in his new book, 'The Game,' King takes us behind the scenes of America's most popular sport, from cross country adventures with John Madden to the rise of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes. King shares unforgettable stories about the personalities, the triumphs, the controversies, and the costs of professional football.