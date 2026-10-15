Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld shares the 2026/2027 season at Capital Repertory Theatre

The Capital Repertory Theatre’s 2026-27 season is off to an incredible start with “The Last American Newspaper” – running through Sunday.

It is a timely and heartfelt new play exploring the people and stories behind a struggling newsroom at Glens Falls-based The Post Star.

The season continues with 'The Magi,' 'Eureka Day,' 'Clyde’s' and 'Young Frankenstein'..

Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld is here for a preview.