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The Roundtable

Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld shares the 2026/2027 season at Capital Repertory Theatre

By Joe Donahue
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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The Capital Repertory Theatre’s 2026-27 season is off to an incredible start with “The Last American Newspaper” – running through Sunday.

It is a timely and heartfelt new play exploring the people and stories behind a struggling newsroom at Glens Falls-based The Post Star.

The season continues with 'The Magi,' 'Eureka Day,' 'Clyde’s' and 'Young Frankenstein'..

Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld is here for a preview.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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