Vitamin String Quartet and Girl Named Tom team up for a performance at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on 10/16

This Friday, the world-renowned ensemble Vitamin String Quartet joins forces with the harmonies of acclaimed vocal trio Girl Named Tom to bring their genre defying arrangements to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Known for transforming pop and rock anthems into virtuosic instrumentals, and fresh off season four of Netflix hit series 'Bridgerton,' VSQ is teaming up with Girl Named Tom, whose harmonies and heartfelt songwriting won the voice in 2021. VSQ has been around for 20 years, more than actually, and its current lineup includes Tom Lee on Viola, and he joins us on the roundtable this morning.