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The Roundtable

Vitamin String Quartet and Girl Named Tom team up for a performance at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on 10/16

By Joe Donahue
Published October 14, 2026 at 11:17 AM EDT
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This Friday, the world-renowned ensemble Vitamin String Quartet joins forces with the harmonies of acclaimed vocal trio Girl Named Tom to bring their genre defying arrangements to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Known for transforming pop and rock anthems into virtuosic instrumentals, and fresh off season four of Netflix hit series 'Bridgerton,' VSQ is teaming up with Girl Named Tom, whose harmonies and heartfelt songwriting won the voice in 2021. VSQ has been around for 20 years, more than actually, and its current lineup includes Tom Lee on Viola, and he joins us on the roundtable this morning.

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The Roundtable classical musicstringsstring quartetMahaiwe Theater
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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