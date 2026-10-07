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The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents David Auburn's play 'Summer 1976' 10/7 - 10/31

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published October 7, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Berkshire Theatre Group presents the Pulitzer Prize- winning playwright David Auburn’s play ‘Summer 1976.’ The play focuses on an unexpected friendship between two women whose lives converge during the Bicentennial summer. It begins as a brief encounter but unfolds into a transformative bond, leaving an imprint on both women that will shape them for decades.

This production brings together two acclaimed actors Kate Baldwin and Jennifer Van-Dyck together who are portraying the two women Alice and Diana. Baldwin is a Two-time Tony Award nominee who is portraying Alice following her celebrated BTG appearance in ‘What the Constitution Means to Me.’ Her Broadway credits include ‘Hello Dolly!,’ ‘Finian’s Rainbow,’ ‘Big Fish,’ and ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie.’

Van-Dyck plays Diana and was last in BTG’s ‘Dracula.’ Her extensive stage and screen work includes ‘Hedda Gabler,’ ‘Dancing at Lughnasa,’ ‘Two Shakespearean Actors,’ and ‘The Secret Rapture, as well as TV appearances on ‘Law & Order,’ ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘Madam Secretary,’ and ‘The Good Wife.’

The play is directed by Isadora Wolfe who returns to BTG after multiple seasons collaborating as a performer, choreographer, and Director. Wolfe is an Artistic Director for Punchdrunk (UK) and previously served as Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director for the New York production of ‘Sleep No More.’ She also serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School and as a Fellow at NYU Center for Ballet and the Arts.

Berkshire Theatre Group presents the David Auburn play ‘Summer, 1976’ starting on October 7th, today, and running till October 31st at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge MA.

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