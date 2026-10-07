Alan Zweibel will be at the '62 Center for Theater and Dance at Williams College for 'My Life Helping Funny People be Funnier on 10/8

Alan Zweibel spent a good part of his career making some very funny people even funnier. He was an original writer on Saturday Night Live, went on to work with Gilda Radner, Billy Crystal, Gary Shandling, Larry David, David Letterman, and plenty of others. This Thursday, he will share some of his great stories in 'My Life Helping Funny People be Funnier' at the ‘62 Center for Theater and Dance at Williams College. It is also the name of his book, 'Laugh Lines, My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier.'

It is a benefit evening for Images Cinema, which also features a screening of Here Today, the film that Zweibel co-wrote with Billy Crystal. It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Alan Zweibel to the roundtable this morning.