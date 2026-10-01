10/1/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Allison Kavey - a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY).
- Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.
- Warren Whitlock - a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and, Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.