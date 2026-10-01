© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

10/1/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published October 1, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:      

  • Allison Kavey - a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY).
  • Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.
  • Warren Whitlock - a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and, Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.
Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelWarren Whitlockcatherine tanAllison Kavey
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/30/26 Panel
    Sam Dingman
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Stephen Haff - is an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie.Anna Markowitz Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance LeadMark Wittman Investment Banker on Wall St.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/29/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Jackie Berry - Lecturer of Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and former Fulbright US Scholar to Egypt.Jay Jochnowitz - Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union.Kathy Sheehan - Former Mayor of the City of Albany, New York.Mike Spain - Former Times Union Associate Editor.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/28/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and longtime editor of the Daily Gazette.Libby Post - Political Consultant and Lobbyist.Karin Riedl - Professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and since 2023, she has been President of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/25/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.Bill Hammond - Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy.Aaron Pacitti - Siena College Professor of EconomicsBella DeGrasse, Sam Sterantino, and Matthew White are economics majors from Siena University's Federal Reserve Challenge team.