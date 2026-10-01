10/1/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and longtime editor of the Daily Gazette.Libby Post - Political Consultant and Lobbyist.Karin Riedl - Professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and since 2023, she has been President of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley.

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