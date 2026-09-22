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The Roundtable

NYS Capital District Walk For Pancreatic Cancer

By Joe Donahue
Published September 22, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT
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Rick Ferris
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Lustgarten Foundation

We get a preview of the NYS Capital District Walk for Pancreatic Cancer - this year marking their 23rd anniversary. The event will be held in Elm Avenue Town Park in Delmar from 8 AM – Noon on Sunday, September 27th.

They will surpass $2 million in cumulative funds raised. According to the Lustgarten Foundation, this milestone means the local efforts in the Capital District have raised enough to fully fund a clinical trial.

The walks benefits the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
100% of Walk donations fund pancreatic cancer research and help make the Lustgarten Foundation the world’s largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research.

To tell us more, we welcome organizers Shari and Neil Piper to share the details.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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