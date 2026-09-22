We get a preview of the NYS Capital District Walk for Pancreatic Cancer - this year marking their 23rd anniversary. The event will be held in Elm Avenue Town Park in Delmar from 8 AM – Noon on Sunday, September 27th.

They will surpass $2 million in cumulative funds raised. According to the Lustgarten Foundation, this milestone means the local efforts in the Capital District have raised enough to fully fund a clinical trial.

The walks benefits the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

100% of Walk donations fund pancreatic cancer research and help make the Lustgarten Foundation the world’s largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research.

To tell us more, we welcome organizers Shari and Neil Piper to share the details.