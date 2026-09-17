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The Roundtable

Cohoes Music Hall presents the play 'Breathing Time' 9/18 - 9/27

By Joe Donahue
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Welcome back, we’ll learn now about the Creative License Theatre Collective production of 'Breathing Time' by Beau Willimon at Cohoes Music Hall opening tomorrow night and running through September 27th.

The Play serves as an intimate drama exploring how ordinary lives and relationships are shaped by larger, unforeseen events. We are joined by the production’s director, Aaron Holbritter and two members of the cast: actors Nick Martiniano (Mike) and Laura Graver (Julie).

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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