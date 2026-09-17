Cohoes Music Hall presents the play 'Breathing Time' 9/18 - 9/27

Welcome back, we’ll learn now about the Creative License Theatre Collective production of 'Breathing Time' by Beau Willimon at Cohoes Music Hall opening tomorrow night and running through September 27th.

The Play serves as an intimate drama exploring how ordinary lives and relationships are shaped by larger, unforeseen events. We are joined by the production’s director, Aaron Holbritter and two members of the cast: actors Nick Martiniano (Mike) and Laura Graver (Julie).