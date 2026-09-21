David Conrad-Pérez's new book is 'Fire in the Heart of the City: The Triangle Shirtwaist Tragedy and the Origins of Modern Charity'

The 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire is remembered as one of the defining tragedies of American labor history, but historian and former journalist David

Conrad-Pérez argues there is another largely overlooked story in its aftermath. His new book, ‘Fire in the Heart of the City: The Triangle Shirtwaist Tragedy and the Origins of Modern Charity,’ examines the struggle between labor organizers and New York's wealthy civic leaders over how the city should respond and how that battle helped shape modern philanthropy and social welfare.

Conrad-Pérez is research director at the Center for Media and Social Impact at American University and a former producer for public radios on the media. It's a great pleasure to welcome David Conrad Perez to the round table this morning.