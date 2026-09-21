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The Roundtable

David Conrad-Pérez's new book is 'Fire in the Heart of the City: The Triangle Shirtwaist Tragedy and the Origins of Modern Charity'

By Joe Donahue
Published September 21, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
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The 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire is remembered as one of the defining tragedies of American labor history, but historian and former journalist David
Conrad-Pérez argues there is another largely overlooked story in its aftermath. His new book, ‘Fire in the Heart of the City: The Triangle Shirtwaist Tragedy and the Origins of Modern Charity,’ examines the struggle between labor organizers and New York's wealthy civic leaders over how the city should respond and how that battle helped shape modern philanthropy and social welfare.

Conrad-Pérez is research director at the Center for Media and Social Impact at American University and a former producer for public radios on the media. It's a great pleasure to welcome David Conrad Perez to the round table this morning.

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The Roundtable bookamerican historytragedyNew York
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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