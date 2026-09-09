9/9/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Fran Berman - Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University.Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert.Bob Brigham - Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy.Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.

Listen • 1:33:31