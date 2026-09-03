9/3/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Robert Griffin - Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany.Stephen Haff - is an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie.Nic Rangel - Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York.Kathy Sheehan - Former Mayor of the City of Albany.

Listen • 1:31:38