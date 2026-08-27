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The Roundtable

Téa Obreht's new book is 'Sunrise'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Téa Obreht has built a career on novels where history, myth and the uncanny have a way of colliding. Her debut, 'The Tiger’s Wife,' won the Orange Prize for Fiction and was a finalist for the National Book Award.

Her new novel, 'Sunrise,' takes us to a mysterious Wyoming ghost town across three different moments in time. A plane crash in 2024, a historical reenactment in 2003, and the return of a legendary gunslinger in 1902 gradually become part of the same story.

It’s a novel about the myths we inherit, the stories we tell, and what happens when the past refuses to stay buried. It’s a pleasure to welcome Téa Obreht to the Roundtable.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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