Téa Obreht's new book is 'Sunrise'

Téa Obreht has built a career on novels where history, myth and the uncanny have a way of colliding. Her debut, 'The Tiger’s Wife,' won the Orange Prize for Fiction and was a finalist for the National Book Award.

Her new novel, 'Sunrise,' takes us to a mysterious Wyoming ghost town across three different moments in time. A plane crash in 2024, a historical reenactment in 2003, and the return of a legendary gunslinger in 1902 gradually become part of the same story.

It’s a novel about the myths we inherit, the stories we tell, and what happens when the past refuses to stay buried. It’s a pleasure to welcome Téa Obreht to the Roundtable.