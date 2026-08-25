Book Show preview for Richard Russo's 'Under the Falls'

Bestselling author Richard Russo will be our guest on this week's book show. Russo knows something about small towns and about the people who leave them, the people who stay, and the trouble that follows when someone comes home. Russo is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Empire Falls and the author of Bridge of Size, Straight Man, Nobody's Fool, and many others. His latest novel is 'Under the Falls.'

The novel brings him back to familiar territory, but with the pace and tension of a thriller. To discuss the book and preview the book show, we go to our discussion with Russo, recorded on August sixteenth at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs before a full house, where he sets the tone by reading the prologue to the novel.