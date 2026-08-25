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The Roundtable

Book Show preview for Richard Russo's 'Under the Falls'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
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Bestselling author Richard Russo will be our guest on this week's book show. Russo knows something about small towns and about the people who leave them, the people who stay, and the trouble that follows when someone comes home. Russo is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Empire Falls and the author of Bridge of Size, Straight Man, Nobody's Fool, and many others. His latest novel is 'Under the Falls.'

The novel brings him back to familiar territory, but with the pace and tension of a thriller. To discuss the book and preview the book show, we go to our discussion with Russo, recorded on August sixteenth at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs before a full house, where he sets the tone by reading the prologue to the novel.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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