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The Roundtable

8/12/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published August 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert - Theresa Bourgeois, an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie Stephen Haff, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, and Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette, Judy Patrick.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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