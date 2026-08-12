8/12/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert - Theresa Bourgeois, an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie Stephen Haff, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, and Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette, Judy Patrick.