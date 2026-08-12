8/12/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations on the Shirley Ecker Boskey Chair at Vassar College He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, the Arthur Zankel Chair in Management for Liberal Arts at Skidmore College where she teaches International Affairs and Business Management Pushi Prasad, Former Mayor of the City of Albany Kathy Sheehan, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.

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